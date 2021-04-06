White Sox to Play Red Sox in Yellow, Debut City Jerseys in June

Sox to play yellow-clad Red Sox, wear city jerseys in June originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Boston Red Sox are going yellow for a couple games this month. And the White Sox will be at Fenway Park to see the new look in person.

Major League Baseball announced the first edition of the "City Connect" uniforms that Nike put together for select teams this season. The Red Sox will be wearing yellow and blue uniforms inspired by the Boston Marathon, which takes place on the city's Patriots' Day holiday each year. Part of that tradition is a morning start time for the Red Sox game. The White Sox happen to be in Boston for that game this season, the final contest of a four-game weekend series.

The Red Sox are set to wear these bad boys during the Saturday and Sunday games against the White Sox.

The perfect look for Patriots’ Day weekend in Boston.



Seven teams will debut Nike City Connect uniforms this season, beginning with the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/NkFjPYXwDN — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2021

The White Sox, too, will be getting their own "City Connect" uniforms, to be worn during the Saturday, June 5, game against the Detroit Tigers.

Start the speculation on what those could look like.

The Chicago flag is an obvious option, of course, though it's been used repeatedly as inspiration for the Bulls' "City Edition" jerseys on the basketball court. One Twitter user had a pretty solid suggestion of incorporating the old design elements of the CTA.

I bet they’re related to the L. The first L line, which was on the South Side, was first used on June 6, 1892. That’s the anniversary — Mike Lox (@mike_lox) April 6, 2021

If I get to pick — and I very much don't — I'd go for a salute to Chicago blues and Chess Records, which was famously located not too far from where Guaranteed Rate Field now stands, at 2120 S. Michigan Ave.

We'll see when MLB decides to give a glimpse of those uniforms for the first time. Considering they waited until less than two weeks before their scheduled wear date to show off the Red Sox special duds Tuesday, perhaps White Sox fans can expect to see the uniforms on a similar timeline, some time in mid May.

