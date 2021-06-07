White Sox to Host Pop-Up COVID Vaccination Event, Offer Free Tickets to Those Getting Shots

The Chicago White Sox will soon see their stadium ramped back up to full capacity, and as the team prepares to welcome fans back to Guaranteed Rate Field, new pop-up coronavirus vaccine events are being planned at the ballpark.

As part of Major League Baseball’s “Vaccine at the Plate” initiative, the White Sox and Cook County Health have partnered up to offer fans the chance to receive their COVID during their upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fans aged 18 and older who are planning to attend one of the games can sign up for an appointment to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments will be available from when the gates open at the ballpark through the end of the fifth inning. Walk-up appointments will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, the team says.

Appointments are available for all three games against the Blue Jays, running from Tuesday through Thursday. First pitch for all three games is set for 7:10 p.m.

All fans who receive their vaccine doses at the events can either receive two free tickets to that day’s game against the Blue Jays, or fans can opt for vouchers that can be redeemed for games against the Blue Jays or the Tampa Bay Rays, who will be in town between June 14 and 16.

Vouchers can be redeemed at the advance ticket windows inside the ballpark, or at the box office near Gate 4, the team says.

Fans can register for appointments, or find more information, on the team’s website.