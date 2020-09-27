White Sox to Battle Athletics in Oakland to Start American League Playoffs

The Chicago White Sox started the week with an outside chance of earning the top seed in the American League playoffs, but instead they'll have to go on the road to start the postseason, taking on the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum.

The White Sox, who finished in a tie with the Cleveland Indians for second place in the American League Central Division, lost a tiebreaker to the Indians based on head-to-head record, sticking them with the seventh seed in the league.

After the Minnesota Twins lost to the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field, it locked the A's into the second seed, meaning they'll host the White Sox in the series beginning on Tuesday.

The White Sox had an opportunity to potentially win the division after a staggering comeback against the Cubs, but despite trimming a 10-1 lead to just a 10-8 advantage, the White Sox couldn't quite finish it off as Nomar Mazara struck out looking to end the game.

The Twins will take on the Houston Astros in the first round of the playoffs, while the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays will face the Toronto Blue Jays. The New York Yankees will travel to Cleveland to face the Indians.