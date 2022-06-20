White Sox' Tim Anderson Returns to Lineup, Yoán Moncada Heads to IL

Anderson returns to Sox lineup, but Moncada goes to IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As one White Sox star returns from the IL, another one goes on with an injury of his own. The team announced that Tim Anderson will return to the lineup for the series opener against the Blue Jays on Monday. But in turn, Yoán Moncada will head to the 10-Day IL with a hamstring strain.

Let’s start with the good news. Anderson is back in his usual leadoff spot after being away from the team for just over three weeks.

“I want to be careful of putting too much pressure on him, but he thrives on it,” Tony La Russa said. “So I think it's important that he knows how important he is. That's what he's earned. We're better because he's here.”

Anderson injured his groin back on May 29 when fielding a ground ball in the team’s Crosstown finale against the Cubs. Before his injury, Anderson was one of the best hitters in baseball, with a .356 average. If he had enough plate appearances to qualify for the league’s leaderboards, that number would be second only to Luis Arraez’ .361 average.

Meanwhile, Moncada’s injury is the latest in a long line of setbacks for the third basemen, dating all the way back to an oblique strain in spring training. Due to his various injuries, Moncada has only been able to play in 29 games this season.

Rick Hahn deemed Moncada’s hamstring strain as “minor,” but the team wants to be careful since there’s a risk it could turn into a more serious injury if they push it. Right now, the team doesn’t know how long Moncada will be sidelined by the injury.

