White Sox' Tim Anderson Exits Vs. Cubs With Groin Injury

Anderson helped off field, exits with groin injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The injury hits are unrelenting for the White Sox.

All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson was helped off the field Sunday by two members of the team's training staff with a strained right groin.

The White Sox said Anderson will be reevaluated on Monday.

Anderson made a nice play on a groundball up the middle, fading into center field to throw out Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins. He then fell to the ground and appeared in significant pain.

Losing Anderson for an extended stretch would be a devastating blow to the White Sox, who have dealt with numerous injuries this season and already are without Eloy Jiménez (recovering from right knee surgery) and Luis Robert (COVID-related IL).

Anderson has been one of the team's few consistent bats this season, not to mention their top hitter. He entered Sunday batting .354/.392/.503 in 39 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

