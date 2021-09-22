White Sox-Tigers Rained Out, Earliest AL Central Clinch Thursday

Sox-Tigers rained out, earliest AL Central clinch Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DETROIT — The Chicago White Sox’ final road trip of the regular season just got one day longer.

Rain, rain and more rain in Michigan washed away Wednesday’s scheduled series finale with the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox will return to the Motor City for the makeup game Monday afternoon following a five-games-in-four-days set against the Cleveland Indians in Ohio.

The White Sox, then, must wait at least one more day to clinch the American League Central title. After dropping the first two games of the series with the Tigers, they woke up Wednesday with a magic number of 2. A Cleveland loss Wednesday night would get it down to 1, but that’s as small as it can shrink before Thursday’s doubleheader at Progressive Field.

Following Monday’s stop in Detroit, the White Sox are scheduled to finally return to the South Side for a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds and three more games with the Tigers on the final home stand of the season.

How Wednesday’s rainout will affect the White Sox’ starting rotation — including hopes to start Carlos Rodón and his persistently sore left shoulder in next Wednesday’s game against the Reds — remains to be seen.

The White Sox have 11 regular-season games remaining before the start of the postseason.

