White Sox Split Pair of Cactus League Games

It was a day of mixed results for the Chicago White Sox, as they beat the San Francisco Giants and lost to the Cleveland Indians in split squad action.

In a game at Camelback Ranch, Eloy Jiménez drove in a run and drew a walk for the White Sox in their victory over San Francisco. Adam Engel and James McCann also registered RBI’s in the victory, while Drew Anderson pitched two scoreless innings to start the contest.

Reliever Kelvin Herrera did struggle in his outing, giving up all three runs that the Giants scored, but he was backed up by teammates Steve Cishek and Aaron Bummer, who were part of the bullpen effort that held San Francisco off the board for the final six innings of the game.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the White Sox got a game-tying RBI double from Engel, scoring Daniel Palka. Seby Zavala then looped an RBI single into center field, scoring Engel and giving the White Sox the victory.

It wasn’t as productive a day in Goodyear as the White Sox fell to the Indians. Caleb Frare gave up three earned runs in his appearance, and Brady Lail also gave up a trio of runs as the Indians raced out to an early lead in the game.

Christian Arroyo blasted his first home run of spring training for the Indians, and Franmil Reyes went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI’s.

Shane Bieber and Brad Hand each had scoreless appearances for the Indians, who improved their spring training record to 2-1.

The White Sox lineup, which didn’t feature any likely opening day starters, struggled to plate runs in the game, with only Jaycob Brugman registering an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the game.

The White Sox will next take the field on Wednesday in Surprise when they face the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

