White Sox Snag Garrett Crochet With 11th Pick in MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox used their first round pick to add yet another pitcher to their system, as they selected left-handed hurler Garrett Crochet out of Tennessee with the 11th overall pick in Wednesday night’s MLB Draft.

Crochet, who was used both as a starter and as a reliever during his tenure with the Volunteers, went 10-9 with a 4.64 ERA in 36 total games, 13 of which he started. He registered 149 total strikeouts, including 81 punchouts in 18 appearances last season, and walked 48 in 132 innings.

He made just one appearance for the Volunteers during the 2020 season, giving up two hits in three-plus innings of work.

In all likelihood, Crochet will be used as a bullpen arm for the White Sox early on in his professional career. His fastball is lively and he has a solid slider, but according to several scouting reports, he'll have to develop a bit more in order to find his way into the rotation.

That development timeframe shouldn't bother the White Sox, who already have developed a solid collection of young arms in their rotation, and just signed Dallas Keuchel to a three-year contract.