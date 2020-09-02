White Sox Sluggers José Abreu, Luis Robert Take Home American League Awards for August

The Chicago White Sox have been one of baseball’s hottest teams recently, and two of their biggest stars have been rewarded for their hand in turning things around on the South Side.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced its monthly award winners for the month of August, and the White Sox were well-represented, as both José Abreu and Luis Robert were rewarded for their strong play.

Robert was named the American League’s Rookie of the Month for July and August, while Abreu took home the honors as the AL’s Player of the Month for his torrid start to the season.

Robert has made his mark on the game immediately, slashing .298/.348/.612 so far in his rookie season. The slugger also has 10 home runs, 24 RBI’s and 22 runs scored so far this season, ranking him among baseball’s most dangerous hitters.

According to Baseball Reference, Robert currently leads the American League in both Wins Above Replacement, with 2.1, and in defensive WAR at an even 1.0.

Abreu, who signed a contract over the offseason to stay with the White Sox, has been off to a red-hot start of his own, batting .330 so far this season. He’s also slugged 11 home runs and driven in 29 RBI’s on the season, helping the White Sox to ascend to the top spot in the American League Central Division.

Abreu leads the American League in hits and total bases so far this season, and is tied for the American League lead in RBI’s.

The White Sox will wrap up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at Target Field, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.