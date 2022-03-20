White Sox Slugger Yermin Mercedes Has a New Team-First Mentality

How Yermin Mercedes changed his mentality heading into 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

GLENDALE, AZ – Yermin Mercedes arrived at White Sox spring training this year promising to be a different player.

On the field, he came out of nowhere to win the American League Rookie of the Month last April, batting .415 with 5 home runs and 5 doubles. His eight hits in a row were the most to begin a season since 1900.

Just like that, the Yerminator was born.

Off the field, a different story was taking place inside the White Sox clubhouse. During his unforgettable start, Mercedes at times rankled some of his teammates when he put “me” over “we” as his popularity grew. Arriving late to the clubhouse on game days was one sticking point in particular. In an interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Mercedes admits that he got caught up in the sudden fame and attention that was directed his way, and vows to be a better teammate in 2022.

“I have a new mentality. I have the teammate mentality. To play for my team. Everything I’m doing right now, I’m doing it for the White Sox. I do it for my teammates,” Mercedes said. “They are my family. I’m a new baseball player now because I had a good experience in the major leagues. Right now I just need to be focused and do the best I can do for my teammates, for my team, for everybody here at the White Sox.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Mercedes’ meteoric rise to stardom skyrocketed him to such lofty heights, he had a Chicago hamburger named after him by the third week in April.

“The Yerminator” might have been a tasty burger, but the 28-year-old rookie wasn’t prepared for the instant popularity that turned him into a fan favorite and eventually overwhelmed him.

“Last year, everything was coming fast for me. All the people were coming to me. The fans, everything is coming to me. A lot of things to do. Make the fans happy, the team happy, everybody happy,” Mercedes said. “It was too much. The first time in the major leagues, it was too much for the rookie guys, so you need to be prepared for that and everything that’s coming to you. That’s the reason that that happened. But this year, I’m a new guy. I know what’s coming and what I need to do.”

After his scorching start in April, Mercedes cooled off in May, and found himself in the middle of an old school vs. new school controversy with manager Tony La Russa by famously smashing a home run on a 3-0 pitch off Willians Astudillo with an 11-run lead against the Twins.

“At that moment, I didn’t look at the signs,” Mercedes explained. “(La Russa) may have been mad because he was thinking like he gave me the sign (to take the pitch). I understand that, because of the score. But at that moment, I wasn’t thinking the score. I was just thinking make my base hit or get on base. I know his part. He may be angry, he may be mad. I know that. I’m good with that.”

If a similar situation arises again, Mercedes knows exactly what he’ll do.

“If Tony puts my sign to swing, I’m swinging. If he decides to have me take, I need to take it.”

After batting .159 in June, Mercedes was sent down to Triple-A. Upset that he hadn’t been called back to the majors by July, he shocked the White Sox and everybody, announcing on Instagram that he was walking away from baseball “for a while,” posting an image that read “it’s over.”

Concerned family members reached out. So did Albert Pujols, Pedro Martinez and Carlos Gomez who all urged Mercedes to change his mind.

“At that moment, I was a little bit frustrated because I think I did the job in the majors,” Mercedes said. “They talked with me and told me to be relaxed. They said you can’t retire. You’re a good baseball player. I just listened and said, ‘Okay, let’s go back.’ I know I love this game. Take it easy because that’s the job you have right now. You’re a good baseball player. Stay there. Be focused. Do your job.”

Mercedes’ job with the White Sox in 2022 is a question mark right now.

Brought up as a catcher in the minor leagues, he’s been spending most of his time in spring training learning to play left field.

If he swings a hot bat in this abbreviated spring training, maybe the White Sox find a spot for him on the Opening Day roster. If not, he’ll be headed back to Triple-A.

“If they make that decision, I need to accept that,” Mercedes said about the scenario that he winds up in Charlotte. “We don’t know nothing. They know everything here. They make the roster, so if they want to send me anywhere, I’m going. I’ll take it. But the focus and the goal is to stay in the major leagues, because I know I can help my team with everything I have. I’m here for them.”

No matter what happens, Mercedes says he’s a new place, with a new attitude about his baseball life.

“Right now, everything is better.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.