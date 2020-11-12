White Sox Slugger José Abreu Named American League's Most Valuable Player

It was a big year for the Chicago White Sox as they made it back to the postseason after a 12-year absence, and the driving force behind that playoff return was rewarded on Thursday as first baseman José Abreu was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player.

Abreu, who re-signed with the White Sox prior to the 2020 season, led the American League in hits and slugging percentage last season, while also leading Major League Baseball in RBI’s.

Abreu smashed 19 home runs last season, second-most in the American League, and drove in 60 RBI’s for the White Sox, remarkable numbers for a shortened 60-game season.

The White Sox slugger bested New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Cleveland Indians slugger José Ramírez for the prestigious prize.

Abreu finished in fourth place in MVP voting during his rookie season in 2014, but finally captured the prize this time around. In doing so, Abreu became the first White Sox player to be named AL MVP since slugger Frank Thomas won the second of his back-to-back MVP awards in 1994.

LeMahieu bested White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for the American League batting title this season, posting a .364 average and a .421 on-base percentage. He hit 10 home runs and drove in 27 RBI’s for the Yankees in 50 games.

Ramírez captured his third Silver Slugger Award this season for the Indians, with 17 home runs and 46 RBI’s in the shortened season. He batted .292 for the Tribe and scored a league-leading 45 runs.