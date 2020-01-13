White Sox Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale This Week

Single-game tickets for the 2020 Chicago White Sox season will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., the team announced Monday.

Beginning on that date, fans will be able to purchase tickets to all 80 games at Guaranteed Rate Field. The team’s 81st home game will be contested at the "Field of Dreams" in Iowa, where the White Sox will take on the Yankees on Aug. 13.

Ticket information for the "Field of Dreams" game will be announced at a later date.

Here are some of the key series and giveaways on this year’s schedule:

March 26: Opening Day vs. Kansas City Royals

The White Sox will open their 2020 season at home against the Royals, as all 30 MLB teams will be in action for the late March contest. The first 20,000 fans to enter the stadium will get a free t-shirt as part of the team’s “T-Shirt Thursday” promotion.

April 11: White Sox Hoodie Giveaway

The first 15,000 fans to enter the ballpark for the Saturday afternoon tilt against the Minnesota Twins will receive a free hoodie.

May 2: Lucas Giolito X-Wing Fighter Bobblehead

The White Sox will celebrate “Star Wars Day” by giving away a special Giolito bobblehead to the first 15,000 fans to enter the ballpark for the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

May 3: Los White Sox Soccer Jersey

The first 15,000 fans to enter the ballpark for the Sunday matinee against the Orioles will receive a White Sox soccer jersey, one of the most popular giveaway items on the team’s calendar.

May 16: 1960 Replica Scoreboard

The White Sox will turn back the clock for their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, as the team will give replica scoreboards to the first 15,000 people to enter the stadium.

June 27: White Sox Basketball Jersey

The first 20,000 fans through the turnstiles for the afternoon tilt with the Oakland A’s will receive a special White Sox basketball jersey, courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago.

July 7-8: Series vs. Cubs

The White Sox will welcome their crosstown rivals to Guaranteed Rate Field for the first two games of a four-game season series.

Aug. 15-16: Series vs. Yankees

After the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa on Aug. 13, the White Sox will welcome the Bronx Bombers to the South Side for two more weekend games.

Aug. 25-30: Series vs. Red Sox, Astros

Arguably the best back-to-back series of the regular season at the ballpark will come at the end of August, as the 2018 World Series-champion Red Sox and the defending American League champion Astros will be in town.

Sept. 8-10: Series vs. Dodgers

The White Sox will take on the National League West in interleague action this season, and those matchups will include three contests with the always-dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers.

Additional Promotions:

Thursdays will be free t-shirt games, and Wednesday’s will have $1 hot dogs. Sundays will be Family Sundays, with discounted tickets, family-focused activities in the concourse, kids running the bases after the game, and $10 parking.

Most Friday home games will have postgame fireworks.

Fans are reminded that mobile tickets are the preferred method for entry for White Sox games. Tickets purchased online will either be delivered to a mobile device, to Will Call, or via mail. Hard-copy tickets will be assessed an additional fee.