White Sox Sign Free Agent OF Chris Shaw, Per Report

By Alex Shapiro

The White Sox reportedly signed a free agent with a first-round draft pick pedigree on Wednesday, although it’s unclear if he fits into their major-league plans. North Star Sports Management announced that their client Chris Shaw is coming to the South Side.

Shaw is a utility man who’s spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues playing in the outfield and at first base. The Giants selected Shaw in the first round of the 2015 draft and he made his MLB debut for San Francisco in 2018. Shaw didn’t last long in the big leagues, however. He only played in 38 games between 2018-2019 and slashed .153/.244/.222 with one home run, seven RBI and a 31/9 K/BB ratio.

Shaw spent 2022 playing independent ball for the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, where he hit .264/.401/.459 with 17 homers, 72 RBI and a 142/93 K/BB ratio.

As things stand now, the White Sox have a wide open competition for the right field job. Oscar Colas, Eloy Jimenez and Gavin Sheets have all come up as potential starters for the spot. Jake Marisnick could factor into the equation, too.

Pitchers and catchers will report to White Sox Spring Training on Feb. 15. The rest of the team will report on Feb. 20.

