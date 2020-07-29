Chicago Baseball

Tim Anderson

White Sox Shut Out Indians, Salvage Final Game of Series

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 28: Shortstop Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox runs off the field after the fifth inning of game 2 of a double header against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 28, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the White Sox 5-3 in game two of a double header. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

It took them nine innings to finally get on the board, but once the Chicago White Sox broke through they scored four runs to notch a shutout win over the Cleveland Indians.  

The White Sox, shut out for eight innings by Cleveland starter Zach Plesac, greeted his replacements rudely, tagging Indians closer Brad Hand with four runs, three of which were earned.

Yasmiani Grandal opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right field to score Tim Anderson, and Eloy Jiménez followed that up with a sacrifice fly of his own to center field, scoring Yoan Moncada. Luis Robert kept the attack going with an RBI single to right, plating José Abreu and Ryan Goins to put Chicago ahead 4-0.

That was more than enough for Alex Colome to finish the job, allowing the White Sox to salvage the final game of the three-game series.

Lucas Giolito had a strong night for the South Siders, with six innings of shutout baseball, and he was backed up beautifully by the team’s bullpen, as Evan Marshall and Aaron Bummer each worked perfect innings, striking out two Indians hitters apiece.

Anderson collected multiple hits in the contest, and Robert registered the first stolen base of his career in the victory.

The White Sox will have a day off Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kaufmann Stadium on Friday. Dallas Keuchel will take the hill for the White Sox in that contest, which is slated to start at 7:05 p.m.

