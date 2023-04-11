White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Has MCL Sprain, Will Be Out 2-4 Weeks

Tim Anderson has MCL sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Injuries keep coming for the Chicago White Sox. This time it's due to a flukey play in Minnesota that will keep their star shortstop out for a period of time.

A source tells NBC Sports Chicago that Tim Anderson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his left knee suffered in Monday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

The White Sox confirmed the injury and noted Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Anderson is estimated to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering the injury in yesterday’s series opener at the Twins. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 11, 2023

Anderson got hurt in the fourth inning when Twins outfielder Matt Wallner was caught in a rundown between second and third, and collided with Anderson's left leg as Wallner dove towards the bag.

The White Sox shortstop remained in the game before being replaced in the sixth inning.

"He felt a little bit of pain when it happened," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters after the game. "He felt like he could play through it, and it stiffened up on him a little bit."

It's a tough break for Anderson who was limited to 79 games last season with groin and finger injuries. Through 11 games, he's batting .298 with 5 doubles and 5 stolen bases.

The White Sox are calling up middle infielder Lenyn Sosa to replace Anderson while he's on the injured list. Sosa is off to a hot start with Triple-A Charlotte, hitting .448/.556/.828 in 9 games.

