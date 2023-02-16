White Sox share update on Liam Hendriks' cancer treatment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rick Hahn provided an update on Liam Hendriks’ health as White Sox pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training on Wednesday. Hendriks announced in January that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that affects the lymph system. Hahn said Hendriks has still been around the White Sox complex “several times over the last few weeks” as he continues to work and receive cancer treatment.

“We spoke face to face again yesterday,” Hahn said on Wednesday. “He's in very good spirits. He continues to progress with his treatment. However, as we mentioned at the time when his diagnosis was revealed publicly, we still don't expect to have any update on his availability or plan for the season until closer to Opening Day.”

Hahn said Hendriks likely won’t address the media until closer to Opening Day, when he and the team have a better understanding of his prognosis and treatment plan.

“However, as I mentioned, he is here on a fairly regular basis doing work,” Hahn said. “He's in good spirits and obviously feel free to say hi when we see him in the coming weeks.”

Pedro Grifol similarly said it was too early for the White Sox to begin addressing how the team may replace Hendriks as the team’s closer.

“The good thing is we have a number of guys who have pitched late leverage,” Grifol said. “The makeup of this bullpen is we have experience we feel can pitch the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.”

