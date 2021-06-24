White Sox Set to Host ‘Reopening Night' as Ballpark Returns to 100% Capacity

The Chicago White Sox will open up Guaranteed Rate Field to full capacity on Friday night, and the team has some special giveaways and prizes for fans in honor of the big night.

Friday’s game has been dubbed “Reopening Night” by the White Sox, with first pitch against the Seattle Mariners set for 7:10 p.m.

Here is what you need to know about the big night:

Giveaways –

The White Sox will give the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark a special cap, designed by Chicago-based artist Conrad Javier.

A super split-the-pot jackpot will start at $100,000 for the three-game series, with the winning ticket drawn during Sunday’s game. Individuals who buy tickets to the drawing before first pitch will be eligible to win signed gear from Lucas Giolito, Carlos Rodón and Yoan Moncada.

Parking –

Parking lots around the ballpark will open two hours before the start of the game. Fans are encouraged to download their parking passes prior to arriving at the stadium. Day-of-game parking is also available for $25 on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday parking passes are still $10.

Tailgating is allowed in most stadium lots, except for Lots C and D, according to the team.

Free shuttle service is available Friday from the Illinois Institute of Technology parking lot beginning at 5 p.m.

Gate Opening Times –

Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch before each game. “Contactless entry” procedures will still be in place, with all tickets being issued on mobile devices. Fans can use the MLB Ballpark, StubHub or Ticketmaster app for their tickets.

Ballpark Security –

Bags will not be allowed in the ballpark. Medical bags, small clutch purses (under 9 inches by 5 inches in size) and diaper bags, when an infant is present, will be allowed.

Fans will be required to enter through metal detectors, but will not need to remove watches, jewelry, wallets, shoes or jackets. Fans are asked to remove cell phones, keys and cameras from their pockets.

Cashless transactions and ballpark level restrictions will also continue.

Fans who have not received their coronavirus vaccination shots are asked to continue wearing face coverings or masks.

National Anthem –

In honor of “Country Music Night,” the team will welcome singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack to sing the National Anthem prior to first pitch.

In-Game Activities –

The Xfinity Kids Zone, the Revolution Brewing SoxSocial Tap Room, and the ChiSox Bar and Grill will reopen on Friday.

Postgame fireworks will also return for Friday’s game.

Additional information can be found on the team’s website.