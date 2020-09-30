White Sox Set Game 2 Lineup as They Look to Eliminate Athletics

The Chicago White Sox will look to advance to the American League Division Series when they take on the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The White Sox, who won Game 1 of the series on Tuesday, will have Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Wednesday afternoon’s tilt with the A’s. The Sox will face A’s right-handed hurler Chris Bassitt, and they’ll hope that their righty-heavy lineup will be able to do the trick in the game.

Here is the lineup:

1 Tim Anderson – SS

2 Yoan Moncada – 3B

3 Yasmani Grandal – C

4 Jose Abreu – 1B

5 Edwin Encarnacion – DH

6 Luis Robert – CF

7 Adam Engel – RF

8 Leury Garcia – LF

9 Nick Madrigal – 2B

The White Sox got off to a quick start in Game 1 of the series, hitting three home runs and beating the A’s 4-1 behind a strong pitching effort from Lucas Giolito.

They’ll hope for a similar result on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 2:10 p.m.