White Sox' Rick Hahn: Lucas Giolito Relationship Still Strong

Hahn: Giolito relationship still strong despite hearing

General manager Rick Hahn stressed Wednesday the White Sox' relationship with ace Lucas Giolito is strong despite the fact the team is headed to arbitration with its ace.

The White Sox failed to reach an agreement with Giolito before Tuesday’s arbitration deadline. It means the next step is an arbitration hearing to determine his 2022 salary figure.

Giolito, who's under club control through 2023, filed at $7.5 million, and the Sox at $7.3 million.

“This is not a reflection, in our opinion, of anything to do specifically with him,” Hahn said of Giolito. “This is a function of the arbitration process.

“We have a long and successful history with Lucas and a deep relationship with him. Certainly don't think this is going to have, regardless of any result, any negative impact on that relationship going forward.”

Hahn addressed Giolito’s contract situation hours after the right-hander expressed frustration over going to arbitration with the team.

Giolito called the lack of an agreement before Tuesday’s deadline “very frustrating,” and “very unfortunate, disheartening," telling reporters in Arizona he and the club were as close as $50,000 apart in negotiations before the deadline.

Hahn said he talked to Giolito Wednesday morning.

“I certainly understand being frustrated,” Hahn said. “We're all frustrated. That's the nature of negotiations sometimes.

"It was a good talk today and as I said, I don't foresee any lingering or long-term issues between the club and Lucas going forward.”

The White Sox have only gone to hearings twice during Hahn’s tenure, with Avi García and Yolmer Sánchez.

“I think our track record of winding up in two hearings over the last 20 years shows that obviously we're motivated to get something done with any of our players and avoid a hearing,” Hahn said.

In recent offseasons, the arbitration deadline has fallen in January, with hearings happening in February. The process was delayed this year due to the lockout, and hearings will happen during the regular season.

While acknowledging the club’s policy is to file and trial, Hahn left open the possibility they might make an exception to that policy and continue to negotiate with Giolito to avoid a hearing.

“Usually these things come down to a small amount,” Hahn said. “Last year on Lucas, in fact, there was a slightly larger gap at the end, and we reached to get something done and were successful.

“We tried to reach again this year and thus far came up a little short. But obviously you look and we're $200 grand apart sitting here today … that being a small gap, we'll see where things go.”

