White Sox Reveal Spring Schedule on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have announced that six of their Cactus League games will air on NBC Sports Chicago this spring, including their opener against the San Diego Padres.

The White Sox, who are looking to get back to the postseason after finishing with an 81-81 record in 2022, will also take on the Chicago Cubs in a St. Patrick’s Day showdown on the network, the team announced Saturday.

Five of the games will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago, while a sixth will air on NBC Sports Chicago Plus.

Here are the six games that will be televised in Chicago:

Saturday, 2/25 vs. San Diego 2:05 p.m.

Monday, 2/27 vs. Seattle 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, 3/7 vs. Milwaukee 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, 3/12 vs. Los Angeles Angels 3:05 p.m.

Friday, 3/17 vs. Chicago Cubs 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, 3/23 vs. San Francisco 3:05 p.m. (game on NBCSCH+)

The White Sox game on March 10 at Sloan Park vs. the Cubs will be available on Marquee Sports Network in the Chicago area.

Other games will be available exclusively via opposing teams’ broadcasts, and more information on those games can be found on the team’s full spring schedule.



