White Sox Reveal Details on 2021 Tickets, With Season-Ticket Holders Getting Priority Access

The Chicago White Sox will be allowed to welcome fans into Guaranteed Rate Field beginning on Opening Day, and the team says it is beginning to formulate plans on how to best make tickets available to their fans in the 2021 campaign.

The decision to allow 20% capacity at the ballpark was announced Monday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who cited improving coronavirus metrics as the impetus behind the decision to allow the team to welcome back a limited number of fans for the season opener.

Season ticket holders will be given priority access to tickets, according to the team, based on their tenure and ticket package type.

Single-game tickets will be made available to the general public at a later date, depending on how many tickets are purchased by the team’s season ticket holders, according to the press release.

According to the White Sox, tickets will be available in pods of one-to-six tickets beginning with the home opener on April 8 against the Kansas City Royals.

Mobile ticketing will be required to ensure contactless entry at the ballpark, the team announced. Masks must be worn by all fans 2 years of age or older, and only pre-packaged food will be available to start the season.

No bags will be allowed inside Guaranteed Rate Field, with the exception of diaper bags, medical bags and small-clutch purses, the team said.

No tailgating will be allowed at the ballpark to start the season, according to officials.