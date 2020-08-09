White Sox Reportedly Trade Outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe to Giants

After designating him for assignment earlier this month, the Chicago White Sox have reportedly traded outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe to the San Francisco Giants.

According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, Basabe will be dealt to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations.

The Giants are acquiring OF Luis Basabe from the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 9, 2020

The White Sox had made the roster move to designate Basabe for assignment on Tuesday, freeing up a spot on their 40-man roster. The prospect had posted a .250 batting average last season in 74 minor league games, with three home runs and 31 RBI’s to his credit during the campaign.

The White Sox originally acquired Basabe in the trade that sent pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox.