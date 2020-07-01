White Sox Reportedly Get New Opponent for ‘Field of Dreams' Game

The Chicago White Sox may not be taking on the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa this summer due to scheduling limitations caused by the coronavirus, but according to several reports, the team will instead take on a different opponent in the heartland.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 the Score and Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago, the White Sox will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an interleague game at the iconic venue, with the game still set to be played on Aug. 13 as originally scheduled.

The White Sox were originally going to take on the Yankees in the game, but due to the coronavirus, MLB teams will only be playing games against clubs in their own division or in the corresponding division in the other league, meaning that the White Sox and Yankees won’t tangle this season.

Reports had swirled that the White Sox would instead take on the Cubs, but MLB is reportedly going in a different direction, with the Cardinals heading north and the White Sox heading west for a game that will count as a home tilt for the South Siders.

The Cincinnati Reds, who beat the White Sox in the infamous 1919 World Series that spawned the “Black Sox” saga and helped to inspire the film “Field of Dreams,” were also rumored to be a potential opponent.