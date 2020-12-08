White Sox Reportedly Bring Adam Eaton Back to South Side on 1-Year Deal

A familiar face is on his way back to the South Side, as the Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed outfielder Adam Eaton to a one-year contract.

The deal was first reported by NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien:

White Sox in agreement with free agent outfielder Adam Eaton, source tells @NBCSChicago. It's a 1-year, $7 million deal with a second year team option for $8.5 million. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) December 8, 2020

The contract will pay Eaton $7 million for the 2021 season, with a team option for the 2022 campaign.

Eaton spent the last four seasons with the Washington Nationals, including playing a key role on the team that captured the 2019 World Series. In 2020, he batted .226 with four home runs and 17 RBI’s, struggling at times during the COVID-shortened season.

Before heading to Washington, Eaton played for three seasons with the White Sox. He slashed .290/.362/.422 with the team during that time, with 29 home runs and 150 RBI’s during that time. He also racked up 164 walks and stole 150 bases.

The White Sox had a hole to fill in right field after deciding to non-tender Nomar Mazara, and in all likelihood Eaton will play in that spot, especially against right-handed pitching. He hits for significantly more power against righties, and his career batting average is 14 points higher against righties than lefties.

The difference was even more pronounced last season, as he went 4-for-39 against southpaws, with an on-base percentage of just .186 in 45 total plate appearances.