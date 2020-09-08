Chicago Baseball

White Sox Reinstate Gio Gonzalez from Injured List

The Chicago White Sox made a roster move to bolster their pitching staff Tuesday, reinstating hurler Gio Gonzalez from the 10-day injured list.

Gonzalez, who has a 1-1 record and a 5.11 ERA in six games with the White Sox so far this season, had been dealing with a right groin strain, but will return to the team as they prepare for a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gonzalez has made four starts for the White Sox this season, with 26 strikeouts in 24.2 innings of work in his first season with the team.

To make room for the hurler on the active roster, the White Sox sent right-handed pitcher Zack Burdi back to the team’s training facility in Schaumburg. Burdi, who made his big league debut earlier this season, has an 0-1 record with an 11.05 ERA in eight relief appearances with the White Sox so far this season.

The White Sox will start off their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

