White Sox Reduce Spring Training Roster to 60 Players

The Chicago White Sox have made their first roster cuts of the spring, optioning three players to the minor leagues and reassigning four others to minor league camp.

According to a press release, the White Sox have optioned right-handed pitcher Matt Foster to Triple-A Charlotte. Foster, a 2016 draft pick of the White Sox out of Alabama, was 1-0 with two hits allowed and two strikeouts in three innings of work so far this spring.

The team also optioned pitchers Dane Dunning and Jimmy Lambert to Double-A Birmingham. Dunning is recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last season. Lambert is also recovering from the surgery, which he underwent last June.

The White Sox also assigned four non-roster invitees to their minor league camp. Pitchers Ryan Burr and Jonathan Stiever were sent down to the camp, as were left-handed pitcher Hunter Schryver and infielder Matt Skole.

With the moves, the White Sox are down to 60 players in their major league camp. They’ll have to trim their roster down to 26 players before the start of the regular season.