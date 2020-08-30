White Sox Recall Dane Dunning From Schaumburg, Place Gio Gonzalez on Injured List

The Chicago White Sox have made a pair of roster moves before their game Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, placing pitcher Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list and recalling pitcher Dane Dunning from Schaumburg.

Gonzalez, who last pitched on Aug. 22 against the Cubs, was placed on the injured list with a right groin strain, the team announced. He has a 1-1 record with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in six games so far this season for the White Sox.

The White Sox will replace him on the roster with Dunning, who is now scheduled to start Sunday’s game against Kansas City. The hurler made his big league debut earlier this month against Detroit, with three runs allowed and seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.

With an 8-2 record in their last 10 games, the White Sox are currently at 20-13 on the regular season, one game behind the Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central. They’ll put that mark on the line Sunday when they take on the last place Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m., and the game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago.