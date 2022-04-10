White Sox Prospect Micker Adolfo Clears Waivers, Heads to Triple-A

Micker Adolfo clears waivers, sticks with White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Micker Adolfo is staying in the White Sox organization. The team announced on Sunday that he cleared waivers, and will head to Triple-A Charlotte.

Adolfo is an outfield prospect known for his big arm and ability to hit for power. He had a strong spring this year, too, slashing .435/.500/.783. But when Rick Hahn traded Craig Kimbrel for veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, Adolfo’s chances of making the big-league club dwindled. Since Adolfo is out of options, the White Sox had to risk losing him on waivers, where many thought he could be an intriguing add for opposing GMs.

The White Sox initially signed Adolfo as an international free agent when he was just a teenager, back in 2013. In 101 games across Double-A and Triple-A action last season, Adolfo hit .245/.311/.520 with 25 home runs, 69 RBI and four stolen bases.

