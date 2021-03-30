White Sox Predicted to Win AL Central by Most MLB Experts

White Sox "clear choice" to win AL Central says MLB.com originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With less than 48 hours until the first pitch of the 2021 MLB season, baseball experts are putting the finishing touches on their preseason predictions. And if you’re the type of person who believes the weatherman when he says it’ll be 75-degrees and sunny, you’ll be happy to hear that media outlets almost unanimously expect the White Sox to finish first in the AL Central, including MLB.com, who called the Sox “the clear choice” to win the division.

On Tuesday, MLB.com released the results from 100 experts who submitted their predictions for each division winner, Wild Card team, Pennant winner and World Series champion, and 71 of those experts said the White Sox would snag the division crown for the first time since 2008. While acknowledging the scathing loss of star slugger Eloy Jiménez, MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan thinks the depth of the South Side lineup will keep them in contention long enough to face, but ultimately lose to, the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Also on Tuesday, three of five experts at CBS Sports foresaw the White Sox as division title-holders. And on Monday, Sports Illustrated projected a 94-68 regular season record and an AL Central sash on the South Side.

The White Sox open their season April 1 with a four-game set in Anaheim, followed by a series against the Mariners in Seattle. They return to Chicago for their home opener against the Royals on April 8. So put on those short-shorts and grab some sunscreen because according to experts, it’s going to be a beauty.

Click here to view the full 2021 White Sox regular season schedule.

PointsBet has an Opening Day Odds Special, where you can bet up to $20 that the White Sox score at least one at even-money (+100) odds. So as long as Chicago avoids the shutout, you can double your money (and turn that $20 into $40). If you haven’t signed up yet, head to PointsBet.com/CHI100 for a special signup offer as well. The Opening Day promotion is open to both new and existing customers in Illinois.

Editor's Note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Click here to subscribe to the White Sox Talk Podcast for free.