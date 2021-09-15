White Sox Playoff Update: Magic Number, Potential Postseason Opponents

The Chicago White Sox took another step toward a division title on Tuesday with a win over the Los Angeles Angels, and they’ll be looking to move even closer on Wednesday when they continue their series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Here’s where things stand as the South Siders head into action on Wednesday.

American League Central Standings:

Chicago White Sox: 83-61

Cleveland Indians: 70-73 (12.5 GB)

Detroit Tigers: 70-76 (14 GB)

White Sox Magic Number: 7

The White Sox knocked off the Los Angeles Angels in their series opener on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Between that and an Indians split of a doubleheader with the Minnesota Twins, the White Sox now have a magic number of seven, and could clinch the division crown as soon as this weekend.

If they clinch the division, it would mark the first time in team history that they have been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and their first divisional title since 2008.

If the Playoffs Started Today…

Thanks to a win over the Angels on Tuesday and a Houston Astros loss to the Texas Rangers, the White Sox are now just one game behind Houston for the second-seed in the American League.

With the Rays five games ahead of Houston for the top seed, it’s becoming more likely that the White Sox and Astros will face off in the first round of the postseason, making it their first playoff matchup since the 2005 World Series.

The Rays still have an eight-game lead in the American League East despite losing to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, and they would be in the top seed if the season ended today. That would leave them hosting the winner of the Wild Card Game between the Blue Jays and either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, who are currently tied for the second wild card spot and a half-game behind the Blue Jays for the top spot.

The Road Ahead

After the White Sox finish off their three-game set against the Angels on Thursday, they’ll hit the road for an 11-game trip, starting with three contests in Texas against the Rangers. They’ll then head to Detroit and Cleveland before coming home to wrap up the season with a five-game homestand.

The Indians will finish their series against the Twins on Wednesday, and after a day off will take on the New York Yankees in a three-game set in the Bronx.

The Rays, who lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, will head home for a four-game set against the Detroit Tigers beginning Thursday.

Finally, the Astros will wrap up a four-game set against the Rangers on Thursday, then will head home for a quick three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.