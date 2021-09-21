White Sox Playoff Update: Magic Number, Central Division Clinching Scenarios

The Chicago White Sox had a chance to clinch the American League Central Division crown on Tuesday, but that chance went by the wayside when the team fell to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The White Sox, who still lead the Central by 11 games over the Cleveland Indians, can still clinch at least a tie in the division race pending the outcome of the Tribe’s game on Tuesday evening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here is where things stand:

Central Division Standings –

White Sox – 85-66

Indians – 73-76 (11 GB)

White Sox Magic Number – 2

If the Indians end up losing to the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Tuesday night, then the White Sox would clinch no worse than a tie in the division race.

Clinching Scenarios –

At this point in the season, any combination of two White Sox wins or Indians losses would be enough to clinch the division crown for the White Sox, giving them their first title since 2008.

If the Indians win on Tuesday, it is still possible for the White Sox to clinch on Wednesday, with a Cleveland loss and a Chicago victory doing the trick.

If that doesn’t come to pass, then things get a bit easier for the White Sox, as they’ll open up a five-game series with the Indians in Cleveland on Thursday. If the Sox were to win either of the games in Thursday’s doubleheader, then the division title would be theirs.