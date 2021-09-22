White Sox Playoff Update: Clinching Scenarios, Magic Number

The Chicago White Sox saw a chance to move closer to the American League Central Division title get washed away on Wednesday when their game against the Detroit Tigers got rained out, but they’ll have a chance to finally capture the crown when they head to Cleveland for a five-game series starting on Thursday.

The White Sox haven’t won a division title since 2008, and have never clinched postseason berths in back-to-back seasons, but both of those things could change on Thursday.

Here is where things stand heading into action at Progressive Field Thursday.

American League Central Standings –

White Sox – 85-66

Indians – 74-76 (10.5 GB)

White Sox Magic Number – 2

Clinching Scenarios –

Things are very simple for the White Sox. If they beat the Indians on Thursday, they will capture the Central Division crown, clinching a playoff berth for the second straight season.

Even if the White Sox don’t win the game, they’ll have plenty of other opportunities this weekend, as they have a five-game series with the Indians, including a second game on Thursday evening.

The Road Ahead –

The White Sox and Indians will take the field at 12:10 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday. The second game is scheduled to start at 5:10 p.m.

The Rays’ magic number to prevent the White Sox from grabbing the top seed in the American League is just three. If the season ended today, the Rays would take on the winner of the American League Wild Card Game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox would face the Houston Astros in the Division Series if the season ended today, with the Astros holding home-field advantage. The Astros’ magic number to clinch the second seed is seven, as they hold a five-game lead over Chicago with 11 games to go.

The Rays are three games up on the Astros in the race for the top spot in the American League.