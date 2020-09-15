MLB Announces American League Playoff Schedule

The Chicago White Sox are aiming to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and if the South Siders can get into the postseason, we now know what their road to the World Series would look like.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced its sites and dates for the 2020 postseason, including the 2020 World Series, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

If the White Sox can win the American League Central Division title, they will get to host playoff games, as the wild card round will be a best-of-three series contested at the home ballparks of the top-four seeded teams in the league.

The American League squads will then head to California for the Division Series and Championship Series, with games to be played at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The winning team would then head to Texas for the World Series in Arlington.

Here is the full schedule of games for the American League playoffs:

Wild Card Round (best-of-three):

Sept. 29: Game 1

Sept. 30: Game 2

Oct. 1: Game 3 (if necessary)

American League Division Series (best-of-five):

Oct. 5: Game 1

Oct. 6: Game 2

Oct. 7: Game 3

Oct. 8: Game 4 (if necessary)

Oct. 9: Game 5 (if necessary)

American League Championship Series (best-of-seven):

Oct. 11: Game 1

Oct. 12: Game 2

Oct. 13: Game 3

Oct. 14: Game 4

Oct. 15: Game 5 (if necessary)

Oct. 16: Game 6 (if necessary)

Oct. 17: Game 7 (if necessary)

World Series (best-of-seven):

Oct. 20: Game 1

Oct. 21: Game 2

Oct. 23: Game 3

Oct. 24: Game 4

Oct. 25: Game 5 (if necessary)

Oct. 27: Game 6 (if necessary)

Oct. 28: Game 7 (if necessary)