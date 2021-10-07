White Sox Playoff Lineup: José Abreu Starts at DH in ALDS Game 1

José Abreu in Sox lineup at DH in ALDS Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

HOUSTON – José Abreu will start at designated hitter for the White Sox on Thursday for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Astros.

The decision came down an hour before first pitch, with Abreu battling illness in recent days. White Sox manager Tony La Russa wrote up two versions of his lineup Thursday morning, he said, one with Abreu as the DH and one without him.

Abreu was scheduled to travel to Houston Wednesday night, his arrival delayed by flu-like symptoms. Multiple tests confirmed that the illness was not COVID-19. Abreu had battled fever Monday night, after sitting out the regular season finale.

“Now, we're all brimming with happiness and excitement because the fever broke,” La Russa said Wednesday. “… Our worst fears were never realized. He'll be back in uniform.”

Here’s the White Sox’ lineup, behind Game 1 starting pitcher Lance Lynn:

SS Tim Anderson

3B Yoán Moncada

DH José Abreu

C Yasmani Grandal

CF Luis Robert

LF Eloy Jiménez

1B Gavin Sheets

RF Adam Engel

2B Leury García

P Lance Lynn

