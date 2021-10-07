Chicago Baseball

Chicago White Sox

White Sox Playoff Lineup: José Abreu Starts at DH in ALDS Game 1

By Maddie Lee

José Abreu in Sox lineup at DH in ALDS Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

HOUSTON – José Abreu will start at designated hitter for the White Sox on Thursday for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Astros.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The decision came down an hour before first pitch, with Abreu battling illness in recent days. White Sox manager Tony La Russa wrote up two versions of his lineup Thursday morning, he said, one with Abreu as the DH and one without him.

Abreu was scheduled to travel to Houston Wednesday night, his arrival delayed by flu-like symptoms. Multiple tests confirmed that the illness was not COVID-19.  Abreu had battled fever Monday night, after sitting out the regular season finale.

Chicago Baseball

White Sox vs. Astros 51 mins ago

Live Blog: White Sox Take on Astros in Game 1 of American League Division Series

Chicago White Sox 3 hours ago

White Sox Ticket Broker Convicted of Scamming Team Out of $1M in Years-Long Ticket Scheme

“Now, we're all brimming with happiness and excitement because the fever broke,” La Russa said Wednesday. “… Our worst fears were never realized. He'll be back in uniform.”

Here’s the White Sox’ lineup, behind Game 1 starting pitcher Lance Lynn:

SS Tim Anderson

3B Yoán Moncada

DH José Abreu

C Yasmani Grandal

CF Luis Robert

LF Eloy Jiménez

1B Gavin Sheets

RF Adam Engel

2B Leury García

 

P Lance Lynn

 

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago White SoxaldsWhite Sox lineupchicago white sox lineupwhite sox playoff
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us