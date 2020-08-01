White Sox Place Shortstop Tim Anderson on 10-Day Injured List

The Chicago White Sox will be without one of their top players for at least the next 10 days, as shortstop Tim Anderson is heading to the injured list.

Anderson, who has four doubles and a home run in seven games so far this season, will be sidelined with a strained right groin, according to the team.

To replace Anderson on the active roster, the team has recalled catcher Yermin Mercedes from their Schaumburg training facility.

Mercedes hit .317 with 23 home runs and 80 RBI’s last season at the minor league level, splitting time between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox and Royals will renew hostilities on Saturday night when they battle at Kauffman Stadium. The contest will start at 6:05 p.m., and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.