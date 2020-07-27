White Sox Place Reynaldo López on Injured List, Designate Cheslor Cuthbert for Assignment

The Chicago White Sox made a series of roster moves prior to their game Monday against the Cleveland Indians, as the club placed right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López on the 10-day injured list.

López, who was removed from Sunday’s start against the Minnesota Twins due to soreness in his right shoulder, will miss at least 10 days due to the injury, the team announced in a press release.

The hurler was replaced on the active roster by right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton, who was recalled from the club’s training facility in Schaumburg.

The White Sox also designated infielder Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment and purchased the contract of infielder Ryan Goins from the Schaumburg training site squad.

Cuthbert appeared in one game for the White Sox, going 0-for-1 in Sunday’s loss to the Twins.

The White Sox will kick off a three-game series with Cleveland beginning Monday night, with first pitch at 6:10 p.m.