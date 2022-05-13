Chicago Baseball

Lucas Giolito

White Sox Place Lucas Giolito on COVID-19 List, Reinstate Andrew Vaughn

By Alex Shapiro

originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox made two major roster moves ahead of the team’s game against the Yankees on Friday night.

First the team placed ace Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 related injured list. The Sox recently had to postpone a game against the Guardians due to an outbreak of the virus in Cleveland’s clubhouse. Giolito pitched one game against the Guardians in that series, throwing seven innings of one-run ball.

In addition, the White Sox reinstated Andrew Vaughn from the injured list. Vaughn hasn’t played for the South Siders since April 29, when he was hit in the hand with a pitch. He looked great during his recent rehab stint with the Charlotte Knights, however, hitting two home runs. Vaughn is not in the White Sox lineup for Friday night’s game.

