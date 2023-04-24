White Sox Place Lucas Giolito on Bereavement List, Reinstate Joe Kelly From IL

Sox place Giolito on bereavement list, reinstate Kelly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox get an arm back but lose an arm as well.

Reliever Joe Kelly was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Kelly was recovering from a right groin strain he suffered against the Pirates.

Kelly has a 10.13 ERA after giving up three earned runs over three appearances (2.2 innings pitched). He also has three strikeouts on the season.

And in a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito was placed on the bereavement list. Giolito is 1-2 over five starts with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

Giolito must remain on the bereavement list for a minimum of three days, but cannot remain on the list longer than seven days.

If Giolito returns on the shorter end of that window, he could make his next scheduled start which is currently slated for Friday.

