White Sox Place Ian Hamilton on Injured List, Purchase Contract of Chelsor Cuthbert

The Chicago White Sox have announced a series of roster moves Saturday, including placing pitcher Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list and transferring infielder Leury Garcia to the 45-day injured list.

Garcia, who has already been out of action after suffering a sprained left thumb, was transferred to that list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Cheslor Cuthbert, whose contract was purchased from the team’s Schaumburg training squad.

Cuthbert had previously appeared in one game for the White Sox earlier this season before he was designated for assignment.

Hamilton has been dealing with soreness in his pitching shoulder, and was placed on the IL retroactive to Aug. 12, the team announced in a press release. He has a 4.50 ERA and four strikeouts in four appearances with the White Sox so far this season.

The White Sox also made a move for Saturday’s doubleheader vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, adding pitcher Bernardo Flores to their roster as a 29th man. Flores has a 3.18 ERA in 82 appearances with the White Sox in their minor league system, along with 342 strikeouts in 432.2 innings pitched, according to the team.

If he were to appear in either game Saturday, it would be the first big league appearance of his career.

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 12:10 p.m., with the second game immediately following the first.