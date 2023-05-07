White Sox Place Eloy Jiménez on 10-Day IL, Recall Carlos Pérez

Eloy Jiménez heads to IL, White Sox call up Carlos Pérez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox officially placed Eloy Jiménez on the 10-Day IL on Sunday. Catcher Carlos Pérez will take his place on the team’s 26-man roster.

Jiménez went to the hospital with appendicitis over the weekend and required an appendectomy on Saturday. The team says he’s expected to miss four to six weeks.

Jiménez had a rough start to the season, and had a stint on the IL in April due to a hamstring strain. But over the past week, Jiménez was starting to seriously heat up at the plate. In his last seven games Jiménez slashed .464/.516/.714 with two home runs and eight RBI.

In 27 games at Triple-A Charlotte, Pérez hit .272/.321/.553 with eight homers and 18 RBI.

The White Sox will try to win their second series in a row when they take on the Reds on Sunday.

