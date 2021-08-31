White Sox Place All-Star Pitcher Lance Lynn on Injured List

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn has landed on the injured list, as he’ll take a few days off due to inflammation in his right knee.

According to White Sox manager Tony La Russa, Lynn is only expected to miss one start after being placed on the injured list, retroactive to Aug. 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lynn, in his first season with the White Sox, is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 152 strikeouts so far this season. He has the best ERA in the American League, and was named to the American League All-Star squad earlier this summer.

It is expected that pitcher Reynaldo Lopez will replace Lynn in the team’s rotation.

According to the White Sox, infielder Danny Mendick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Lynn on the active roster. Mendick has a .217 batting average with five doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI’s in 66 games so far this season with the White Sox.

The Sox will be back in action Tuesday when they welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to Guaranteed Rate Field. Lucas Giolito is scheduled to throw the first pitch of the game at 7:10 p.m.