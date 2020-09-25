Chicago Baseball

Jimmy Cordero

White Sox Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Ejected After Hitting Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras With Pitch

Tempers flared between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, as Sox reliever Jimmy Cordero was ejected after hitting Cubs catcher Willson Contreras with a pitch.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning of the game, with the Cubs well in front of the White Sox. Cordero threw a pitch that struck Contreras in the back, and after a brief conference the umpires threw the hurler out of the game:

White Sox manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Don Cooper were also ejected after the incident.

While it’s of course unknown whether Cordero hit Contreras on purpose, the Cubs’ catcher did turn some heads early in the game when he uncorked a massive bat flip after hitting a home run in the third inning of the contest.

The bat flip came on a three-run home run by Contreras, as the Cubs’ catcher helped the team turn around its recent offensive struggles in a big way.

This article tagged under:

Jimmy CorderoChicago CubsChicago White SoxWillson Contreras
