White Sox-Phillies Postponed, Doubleheader on Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies will be playing a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Monday's game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The temperature is currently in the mid-30s, it's snowing and windy. That combo lead to the White Sox and Phillies postponing the game.

It will be made up on Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader, with first pitch at 3:10. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the end of the first game.

If the first game is played exceptionally fast, the second game will not be played before 6:10 pm.

Pregame will begin at 2:30 pm on NBC Sports Chicago.

The second game of the doubleheader will also be broadcast in Spanish on NBC Sports Chicago PLUS. Héctor Lozano will be on the call with White Sox legend José Contreras, who is filling in for Ozzie Guillén.

