White Sox Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, Pitcher Garrett Crochet Leave Game With Injuries

The Chicago White Sox are dealing with some injuries coming out of Game 3 of their series with the Oakland A’s, as Eloy Jimenez and Garrett Crochet were both forced to leave the game due to injuries.

Jimenez, who started his first game of the series as he continues to battle a foot issue, hit a double in the second inning of the contest. He was immediately forced to leave the game, as James McCann came in to pinch run for him.

Crochet, the White Sox first round pick who has exploded onto the scene this season, was removed from the game in the bottom of the second inning after facing his second batter of the contest. He had struck out both batters he’d faced, but after consulting with Sox manager Rick Renteria, he was removed from the game.

After the departures, the White Sox announced that Jimenez had left the game with right foot discomfort, and Crochet left with forearm tightness in his pitching arm.