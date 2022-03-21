Chicago Baseball

White Sox Opening Day 2022: Key Dates on Revised Schedule

By Tim Stebbins

Key dates on 2022 White Sox schedule

We're only a little over a week into spring training, but the 2022 MLB regular season is right around the corner.

As anticipation builds for a White Sox season with championship aspirations, look ahead to some of the key dates on the calendar:

— April 8: White Sox Opening Day. The Sox open the season in Detroit with three games against the Tigers, who have had a busy offseason that includes signing former Cubs All-Star shortstop Javy Báez.

— April 12: White Sox home opener. The Sox' first homestand is a tough six-game stretch against the up-and-coming Mariners and defending AL East champion Rays.

— April 22: The Sox get their first look at the Twins, who overhauled their roster after the lockout by adding Carlos Correa, Sonny Gray, Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez.

— May 3: Heads up, ball hawks. Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, José Abreu and the Sox venerable lineup pay a visit to Wrigley Field for a two-game series with the Cubs. The Sox scored 21 runs in a three-game sweep of the Cubs on the North Side last August.

— May 16: The Sox open a five-game series against the Royals, including a doubleheader May 17 to make up for the lockout delaying the start of the regular season by a week.

— June 7-9: For the first time since 2017, the Dodgers visit Guaranteed Rate Field. The three-game series could be a potential World Series preview. 

The Sox are 8-6 all-time in Chicago against the Dodgers — including the series-clinching loss in the 1959 World Series.

— July 1-3: A three-game series in San Francisco against the Giants, and perhaps the Sox' first matchup with former Chicago lefty Carlos Rodón.

— July 19: The 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, which could feature a handful of Sox players.

— Oct. 3-5: The Sox end the regular season with three games at home vs. the Twins. It was originally the Sox' first series of the season before the lockout affected the schedule.

— Oct. 7: The postseason kicks off. MLB expanded the field to 12 teams under the new labor agreement,.

