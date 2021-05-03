White Sox OF Luis Robert Out for Several Months With Right Hip Flexor Injury

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert suffered a Grade 3 hip flexor strain during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Indians and is expected to be sidelined from all baseball activities for 12-to-16 weeks, G.M. Rick Hahn announced Monday.

Hahn says that Robert could still potentially return this season, as the outfielder could potentially return to baseball activities in August before going on a conditioning stint to prepare for a return to game action.

Even still, the loss of Robert for a lengthy period of time is a big blow to a White Sox team that is harboring serious championships aspirations during the 2021 campaign.

Hahn said that the team is still evaluating its options for Robert, with an extended period of rest and rehab on the table along with surgery.

The outfielder suffered the injury while running to first base during the first inning of Sunday’s game. He immediately fell to the ground after passing the bag, and was unable to put any weight on his right side as he was helped off the field by training staff and teammates.

Robert, who finished second in AL Rookie of the Year balloting last season, has one home run, eight RBI’s and four stolen bases so far this season, slashing .316/.359/.463 in his sophomore campaign.

Losing the outfielder is another blow to the White Sox depth at the position, as the team is also currently without Eloy Jiménez, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle at the end of spring training. The injury required surgery, and the slugger is expected to miss most, if not all, of the regular season due to the injury.

The White Sox will be back in action Tuesday evening when they take on the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark.