White Sox Non-Tender Yolmer Sánchez, 3 Others

The Chicago White Sox declined to tender a 2020 contract to Gold Glove-winning second baseman Yolmer Sánchez, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Sánchez, who beat out New York’s DJ LeMahieu and Houston’s José Altuve for the prize in November, could still re-sign with the White Sox, but the team has opted not to give him a significant pay bump from his 2019 salary and has paved the way for him to potentially seek opportunities elsewhere.

The White Sox also announced that they declined to tender contracts to Ryan Burr and Caleb Frare, making them free agents. Right-handed pitcher Thyago Vieira was also released by the team to pursue playing opportunities in Japan, according to the team.

The White Sox said that all remaining players who were eligible for contracts were tendered offers, including reliever Alex Colomé, pitchers Carlos Rodon and Evan Marshall, and utilityman Leury García.

The roster moves leave the White Sox 40-man roster at 36 players.