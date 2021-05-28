Chicago Baseball

white sox

White Sox, Nike Unveil South Side-Inspired ‘City Connect' Jerseys

By Vinnie Duber

By Vinnie Duber

The Chicago White Sox have some new uniforms that are sure to be popular.

The team and Nike unveiled Friday the new "City Connect" jerseys and uniforms, which are inspired by the South Side. The White Sox will wear them on the field for the June 5 game against the Detroit Tigers.

RELATED: Yerminator busts slump with explosive homer in Sox win

White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson models the team's "City Connect" jerseys
White Sox
The White Sox new "City Connect" jerseys
White Sox
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito models the team's "City Connect" uniforms
White Sox
White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel models the team's "City Connect" jerseys
White Sox
White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada models the team's "City Connect" jerseys

According to the White Sox announcement, the design of the uniforms is intended to represent the hard-working nature of the South Side of Chicago and the identity of the team's fan base. There are nods to Chicago architecture and the legacy of the team's logo being involved in hip-hop culture.

“Every aspect of this collaboration is meant to connect with people who understand what the South Side represents. It's not just about where our ballpark is located or where people from the city or suburbs live. It's a mentality and a culture shared by many who love the White Sox," White Sox vice president Brooks Boyer said in the announcement. "The Nike MLB City Connect Series created a rare opportunity to transform a concept for all people who understand what it means to represent the South Side into an on-field look and style. We are grateful to Nike, who helped us create a uniform that embodies the team's historic legacy and connections to our fans and the mentality."

Fans can purchase "City Connect" gear — including jerseys, hoodies and T-shirts — at the Chicago Sports Depot at Guaranteed Rate Field beginning Friday.

