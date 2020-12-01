White Sox Name Tony La Russa's Coaching Staff

The Chicago White Sox have named their coaching staff for new manager Tony La Russa, including new bench coach Miguel Cairo and new pitching coach Ethan Katz.

Cairo, who spent the previous three seasons in the New York Yankees’ farm system, played 17 big league seasons, including four with the St. Louis Cardinals under La Russa’s guidance. He hit 41 career home runs and drove in 394 RBI’s, and he stole 139 bases in nearly 1,500 career games.

Katz was the assistant pitching coach with the San Francisco Giants last season, and also worked as a pitching coach in the Seattle Mariners’ organization for three seasons before moving to the Bay Area.

First base coach Daryl Boston, hitting coach Frank Menechino and assistant pitching coach Curt Hasler will all return to their roles with the White Sox in 2021, according to the team.

Howie Clark was named as the team’s new assistant hitting coach, getting a promotion from the minor league ranks in the coming year.

Joe McEwing, who served under former manager Rick Renteria as the team’s bench coach, will remain with the White Sox, serving as La Russa’s third base coach.