White Sox Moving Forward With Mike Clevinger in Starting Rotation

Pedro Grifol moving forward with Clevinger in rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Clevinger is still under MLB investigation for domestic violence allegations, but White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Mike Clevinger to pitch for them this season.

“We signed him to be a part of the rotation,” Grifol said. “He’s here in camp and working to be a part of it, a big part of it.”

White Sox GM Rick Hahn explained that the White Sox can only wait for MLB to conclude its investigation, and for MLB to announce what those conclusions mean for Clevinger’s future.

"Under the terms of the collective bargaining policy, it is solely the discretion of the commissioner to discipline a player under investigation, after the conclusion of an investigation,” Hahn said. "At this point, the White Sox' options are the same as they have been throughout this process since Mike joined us and that is to respect the process and the investigation and let it play out. That is the club's only option. Obviously, the confidentiality element of the investigation is essential to the success and the strength of the policy is one that we are going to continue to respect."

The White Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal in December and said they were unaware of any domestic violence allegations. Hahn also addressed questions about the White Sox’ due diligence before signing Clevinger, citing the league’s confidentiality policy for allegations and investigations like these.

“There was no way for us to be aware of this incident without someone being in violation of that policy and knowing it was, which again, is part of the strength of the policy.”

Reports of the investigation first surfaced in an article published by The Athletic in January. Detailed in the report are two instances of domestic violence. Clevinger addressed the White Sox on Wednesday, and shared that he’s confident that he will be exonerated when MLB finishes its investigation.

Grifol said that he did not believe the domestic violence allegations and investigation would be a distraction in the White Sox clubhouse.

“He’s available right now, and if by any chance he’s not available we’ll discuss that as an organization and address it then,” Grifol said when asked if he has a backup plan for the rotation if Clevinger is disciplined by the league. “But right now he’s a part of this rotation and we’re moving forward with it.”

